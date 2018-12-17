Famous faces return to support Bike4Life 2019

Celebrity supporters Carl Fogarty and Steve Parrish will be returning to take part in the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival on Sunday 28th April 2019.

Former World Superbike champion and racing legend, Carl Fogarty (Foggy), and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish, have been actively supporting the annual event for a number of years.

Together, along with other VIPs that are soon to be announced, they will lead the Ride Out on Sunday 28th April from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, to RAF Cosford for the Bike4Life Festival.

Carl explains, “This is such a fantastic annual event, and I can’t wait to come back and take in the brilliant atmosphere once again.

“Thousands turn out to enjoy both the Ride Out and Festival, and it’s made even better knowing it’s for such a worthy cause.”

Jo Bailey, events manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “Last year tickets for the Ride Out sold out over two weeks before the event, and there’s a limit of 3,500, so we strongly encourage participants to book their place if they haven’t already.

“There’s also the option to purchase tickets in advance for the Festival at RAF Cosford, where people can enjoy the arrival of the Ride Out and the incredible biking event atmosphere, with live displays, music, food and entertainment.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival supported by the Safer Roads Partnership, is one of the biggest biker events in the country, attracting over 12,000 bikers. Starting from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, the Ride Out is a 23-mile route to RAF Cosford, home to the Bike4Life Festival.

2018’s Bike4Life event saw £87,770 raised for the charity, funding 35 lifesaving missions.

Visit bike4lifefest.com to book your place, and keep up to date on social media by following Bike4LifeFest on Facebook and Twitter.