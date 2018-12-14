Whitchurch community group seeks volunteers to become a ‘Good Neighbour’

A community group in Whitchurch made up of just one volunteer is looking for people to support those who are housebound or lonely.

‘Good Neighbours’ groups are formed by local people who want to offer a helping hand to those in their community.

The scheme in Whitchurch was set up by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) after it identified a need for befriending support in the area, but it currently has only one person to deliver it – Hazel Davidson.

The charity is desperate to find more people who can spare some free time to spend with local people to prevent them from becoming isolated or lonely.

Lisa Darkin from Shropshire RCC said: “Hazel does fantastic work visiting three people who are currently housebound, but we know there are others in Whitchurch who would really benefit from a Good Neighbour.

“The types of tasks our volunteers do are all pretty simple – collecting shopping, changing a light bulb, popping round for a cup of tea – but they make a massive difference to the people they’re helping.”

Hazel, from Whitchurch, has been volunteering for Good Neighbours for six months. She joined the scheme following the death of her mother, who she cared for.

Hazel said: “I have noticed the difference my visits make to those I see – we talk about local life and share stories.

“I know I’m making a real impact, plus it makes me feel good and we always leave one another with a smile and a wave.”

If you have at least an hour to spare a week and think you can support Good Neighbours Whitchurch, contact Lisa Darkin on 01743 342162 or email Lisa.Darkin@shropshire-rcc.org.uk to find out more.