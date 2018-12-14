Lingen Davies Cancer Fund 40th Anniversary Appeal hits £915,000

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has leapt over the £900,000 mark in its £1.25 million 40th Anniversary Appeal.

Lingen Davies exists to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. They are now asking if the local community can support them in one last push to reach the £1 million mark in time for the New Year.

Lingen Davies was founded in 1979, when Bernard Lingen and Frank Davies led an appeal to bring cancer services to Shropshire for the first time. Over 3,000 people every year are diagnosed with cancer in our region, and are able to have their treatment locally as a result of Bernard and Frank’s vision. Since then, the charity has contributed around £18 million (in today’s money) to local cancer services.

Lingen Davies Chair of Trustees Mandy Thorn MBE said: “We are thrilled to announce this milestone in our appeal. Our local communities are truly amazing and never fail to surprise us with their creative ideas to raise funds for the cause. All the money raised by the charity is spent locally and makes a huge difference to the lives of people here in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.”

The charity’s Patron, Lady Jane Heber-Percy, added: “This is a wonderful achievement, made possible by the support of so many people around our county. It is testament to the generous nature of local people that this appeal has been such a success so far.”

The 40th Anniversary Appeal is funding a range of projects to support cancer prevention, early diagnosis, excellent treatment, and living well with and beyond cancer. As well as providing funds for medical equipment, this appeal has enabled the appointment of the first three Lingen Davies Oncology Nurse Specialists, who will support patients throughout their experience of treatment at the Lingen Davies Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The charity is also working with Shropshire Council to support the ‘Get Active, Feel Good’ programme; supporting people with cancer to feel better through physical activity.

Chief Executive Officer Naomi Atkin added: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who has helped us get to this point. We would love to reach the magical £1 million by the end of 2018 to cap off a brilliant year for the charity but we can’t do this alone. Please consider supporting Lingen Davies this Christmas if you are able to; every penny really does count.”

To support Lingen Davies and help reach £1 million this December, you can:

Search for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund on Facebook and click Donate from the charity’s page.

Do some last minute Christmas shopping at www.lingendavies.co.uk/shop

Call into the Fundraising Office in the Hamar Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The office is open 9.00-4.30 Monday-Friday, until Thursday 20th December, and until midday on Friday 21st December, where cheques and cash can be accepted.

Make a direct bank transfer; go to www.lingendavies.co.uk/donate and find out more!