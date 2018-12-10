Shropshire enterprise makes plea for high quality furniture after busy year

Donations of high quality furniture are being sought to help vulnerable families across south Shropshire.

The Furniture Scheme has had a busy year and many people have bought items from their warehouse in Weeping Cross Lane, Ludlow, and Renaissance in Tower Street, which sells refurbished high quality items.

In fact, Renaissance has had one of its most successful years since opening in 2004.

The huge success of furniture sales has helped raise thousands of pounds to help the most vulnerable people in the area, but has also left the volunteers asking for further donations.

James Cooper, operations manager at the social enterprise, said: “Our team of volunteers is always on the look-out for items in good condition to enable them to continue their work.

“What we really need now is small items to work on, things that can be restored or need minor repairs to bring it back to life. We cannot take broken items, but high quality furniture that has been neglected or needs touching up is ideal.

“This would help our volunteers learn new skills and also help raise plenty of money to continue our work.

“As a leading social enterprise in the area, many residents have already heard of us but we are always keen to spread the word.

“At The Furniture Scheme, our aim is to tackle a multitude of social problems and remove the longstanding barriers which confront the most disadvantaged.”

Donated furniture is either sold in the warehouse, at a discounted rate for people in receipt of benefits, or restored in the workshop and sold at Renaissance.

The workshop has recently moved into the space next door to Renaissance so shoppers and donors can see work being carried out on the items and even make special requests for a purchase. The move, which will be officially launched next year, has seen increased interest in the skills of the volunteers.

Mr Cooper said it would be very helpful if donors could drop off the items themselves to help ease pressure on their busy collection schedule.

“All of the funds raised are reinvested into the organisation which means any profit we make can be used to support growth and help more of those in need,” James added.

Set up in 1994, the organisation reuses and recycles items donated and passes them on to some of the most excluded members of the communities of South Shropshire, helping people to begin to build an independent life and home without increasing their debt.

They also accept donations of clothes, crockery, towels, bedding and jewellery to help those in need.

To donate, visit https://furniturescheme.co.uk/donate-receive/donate-furniture/ or call the team on 01584 877788.