Superheroes rise to the challenge for The Movement Centre

A Shropshire family have raised over £2000 by taking part in a unique challenge to raise funds for a Shropshire charity as part of the Superhero Series.

The Superhero Series is the UK’s one and only disability sports series for the Everyday Superhero. The idea is simple: To create fun, full-throttle challenges where people with disabilities call the shots and don’t have to worry about cut-off times or equipment restrictions.

The Movement Centre, a local children’s charity, partnered up with Superhero Series to give their supporters a chance to become superheroes. On a summer’s day in August the Griffiths family were in Dorney Lake, Windsor for the Superhero Tri to support The Movement Centre. Team Griffiths made up of Mum and Dad, Jo and Darren, and twin sisters Lydia and Maddison, took on the three legs of the triathlon.

Firstly, Darren and Lydia took on the swim in the cold Dorney Lake. Lydia has cerebral palsy and even though she is well practised in the cold water of a leisure pool, swimming in open water was a massive challenge for her, but one she was determined to complete.

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre said, “We appreciate all the hard work the Griffiths family has put in, not only completing the Triathlon, but all their fundraising efforts. We can’t thank them enough! A huge thank you must also Natwest for their fantastic support.”

Once Darren and Lydia had completed the swim, they then got onto a bike to complete another leg of the triathlon. They were given a bike to use on the day by Quest 88, which worked in the same way as a tandem bike. Dad and daughter cycled and laughed their way around the course with ease, and then handed over to Mum and Maddison to complete the third leg of the race.

Team Griffiths raised £1,142 for The Movement Centre, and had their fundraising efforts recognised by NatWest, where Jo works. The money was raised by the family along with Jo’s colleagues at NatWest in Oswestry, through Cake sales, a sponsored walk. NatWest match funded their fundraising with a donation £1000. This brought the total to an incredible £2142, which will help support The Movement Centre’s work, who provide a specialist therapy for children with movement disabilities to help them reach their full potential.

Lydia says “The whole experience was amazing, I am so glad I competed the triathlon alongside my family as it shows that even with a disability you can overcome challenges. It was amazing to see so many inspirational people in one place all achieving their own individual goals. I would like to thank everyone for helping me raise money for The Movement Centre and I know this money will be put to really good use helping other disabled children.”

Anyone wanting to take part in the next Superhero Series even should get in touch with The Movement Centre. There is an event in December called Winter Wonderwheels where participants are invited to cycle, walk, run, push, or anything in between around Dorney’s spectacular lake. They have 1km, 5km and 10km challenges, so there’s something for everyone.