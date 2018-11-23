Shrewsbury artist goes on show at The Soden Collection

A young Shropshire artist is preparing for an exhibition at a leading county gallery.

Georgina Walton (26), an abstract painter based in both Shrewsbury and London, uses a wide variety of mediums on canvas creating vibrant, high impact pieces for interior spaces.

An exhibition of her work will go on show from December 7 at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, which specialises in modern art and ceramics by some of the world’s leading names.

Georgina commented: “I’m very much looking forward to being represented at the Soden Collection. It’s the only gallery of this kind in the region and its aesthetic fits my work perfectly.

“For my art to be featured alongside work from David Hockney, Pablo Picasso and Alberto Giacometti is a great privilege.”

Georgina attended Shrewsbury High School and then went on to be a part of the first intake of girls and the first female art scholar at Shrewsbury School.

She then moved to London to complete a diploma and BA in fine art at Chelsea College of Art. Since completing her degree she has exhibited across the UK, from London to Ayrshire.

“I am always enthusiastic about showcasing and selling my work in my home town,” she added.

Alongside being a practicing artist in London, Georgina worked as a display artist for Harrods before moving back to her home town of Shrewsbury earlier this year with her partner and daughter.

Jonathan Soden, proprietor of the Soden Collection, said: “Georgina is a very talented young Shropshire artist with a bright future ahead of her. We are extremely excited to be showcasing her work.”