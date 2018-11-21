Free self-defence classes for women and children in Shrewsbury

To celebrate the opening of their new premises in the Shrewsbury town centre, Shropshire’s mixed martial arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) gym, Straight Blast Gym (SBG) are offering free self-defence classes to women and children until Christmas.

Classes will focus on learning the art of BJJ, a unique martial art and combat sport system that focuses on grappling and ground fighting.

The women-only classes and kids classes will be taught by renowned BJJ blackbelt, Head Coach and Vice President of SBG UK, Casey Jones.

He said: “We’re excited to be opening this new gym in Shrewsbury. It gives us the opportunity to expand and offer classes to a more diverse range of people, which has always been our goal.”

Casey is one of the very first British BJJ athletes to have qualified for and competed in both the IBJJF World Championships and The Abu Dhabi World Pro as a Black Belt. He specialises in BJJ, MMA, Children’s BJJ and Women’s self-defence. He spent two years coaching hundreds of children during his time working for Palmsports in Abu Dhabi, where he took a number of children to the world championships and received an award for his contributions.

Mr Jones, continued: “BJJ is a great way of increasing coordination, body awareness, confidence, self-defence and fitness. As well as the many health benefits students also get to make life-long friendships and be part of an ever growing community of skilled and motivated individuals.”

Nia Lewis, 21, from Shropshire, attends SGB. When asked about the gym, she said: “SBG is very friendly and welcoming with great coaching. It’s a great way to have fun and learn some self-defence at the same time. As a beginner, it’s really easy to pick up and the classes are taught in a way that makes you feel confident about doing it.”

Current Cage Warriors Welterweight Champion and Purple Belt under Casey Jones, Ross Houston, said about the new gym: “I can’t recommend this place enough! With world class coaches like Casey Jones taking classes you will struggle to get better in the UK.”

Classes for children ages 7-10 will run from 4.15pm to 5pm Monday’s and Wednesdays, followed by classes for those aged 11 – 14 at 5pm to 5:45pm. Women-only classes will run on Wednesday’s 6pm to 6.45pm. All classes will take place at the SBG’s new premises: 2 Castle Business Park SY1 2EG Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Although you can turn up on the night, it is recommended you book a place, by emailing shrewsbury_bjj@hotmail.co.uk