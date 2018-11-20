December fun at Enginuity and the Museum of Iron thanks to the National Lottery

Enginuity and the Museum of Iron will open their doors free of charge to National Lottery players next month – as part of a campaign to say thank you to all those that help raise thousands for good causes every year.

The museums will be free to enter on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December, 2018, to National Lottery players as part of the #ThanksToYou campaign which runs nationally up to December 9, 2018.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is one of hundreds of participating National Lottery-funded heritage and visitor attractions across the UK saying ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard bought for Saturday 1 or Sunday 2 December gets free entry for one adult and one child.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has been awarded a £1 million endowment grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to go towards its Fund for the Future appeal. The money will enable the Trust to put in place a long term maintenance programme to ensure that iconic monuments such as the Old Furnace at Coalbrookdale is conserved for future generations to enjoy.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7.8bn National Lottery funding since 1994.

“This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

Karen Davies, director of museum development, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to conserve the buildings that are recognised globally as being the birthplace of industry.

“It is really important that we continue to tell the stories of the people that lived and worked in Coalbrookdale and the impact that their lives had on how we live and work today.

“The #ThanksToYou campaign is a great way for us to recognise the support we receive from communities far and wide.”