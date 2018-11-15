ABC children to support Operation Christmas Child for the first time

A Telford nursery is taking a different approach to Christmas this year to encourage youngsters to think about those less fortunate than themselves.

Instead of writing out Christmas cards to every other child and adult in nursery, youngsters at ABC Day Nursery will be asked to donate small items to Operation Christmas Child. It is hoped that as well as reducing stress for already busy parents, it will give children an insight into helping others.

It is the first year the nursery which has Ofsted Outstanding nursery sites in Hadley, Hollinswood, Lightmoor and Hoo at Preston upon the Weald Moors, has supported the long-running charity scheme. Run by The Samaritan’s Purse it aims to send presents to children overseas – often victims of war of famine – who might otherwise not receive anything.

Penny Hustwick, nursery owner, said: “Obviously Christmas is a really busy time of year and many parents don’t have the time to sit down and write their own Christmas cards, let alone oversee the stressful experience of getting a pre-school aged child to write them.

“We thought instead of parents spending money on cards we would ask them to purchase a small gift item that can be included in a Christmas box. The items could include small toys, toothbrushes, colouring pens, or a notebook, things that we take for granted, but items that many other people don’t have.

“We might not all know someone personally who will benefit from Operation Christmas Child but it is important that our children learn about those less fortunate than themselves. The children will help pack and decorate the shoe boxes at nursery and staff will talk to them about why they are being sent and who will receive them,” added Mrs Hustwick.

Youngsters will still be given the chance to get creative by designing and producing one Christmas card addressed to all of their friends at nursery. The cards will be displayed in the settings before being taken home by parents at the end of term.

To find out more about Operation Christmas Child visit https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/