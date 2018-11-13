BBC Children in Need’s Team Rickshaw to arrive at Blists Hill tomorrow evening

BBC Children in Need’s Team Rickshaw are to arrive at Blists Hill Victorian Town tomorrow evening as the challenge passes through Shropshire.

The eight day challenge kicked off on Friday 9 November in Calais and finishes in Salford during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show on Friday 16 November.

On Wednesday 14 November, the team will be making a 49.53 mile journey from Malvern in Worcestershire, to Blists Hill in Shropshire.

A team of six young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, are joined by The One Show’s Matt Baker.

The team’s progress will be broadcast live on The One Show and a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress is also available at http://pudsey.viewranger.com.

Ahead of this year’s challenge, Matt Baker said: “This is the eighth year that we’ll be heading out on the roads with the Rickshaw Challenge and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle alongside six truly inspirational young people.

“Every year the support that we get never ceases to amaze me, it’s fantastic to see how people from all across the UK get behind the Challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces willing us on again this year, and helping us to raise so much money for a charity which is incredibly close to my heart.”

Fellow The One Show presenter, Alex Jones added: “The Rickshaw Challenge is a chance for our viewers to really see how funding from BBC Children in Need is making a difference to young people’s lives. It’s one of the highlights of our year at The One Show, and I can’t wait to cheer on the team as they conquer another epic journey across the country on the rickshaw.”

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £21 million for BBC Children in Need, with every penny going on to make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK who need it most.

To support the Rickshaw Challenge, you can donate £5, £10 or £20 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. To donate £20 text the word TEAM to 70420. Texts will cost your donation plus your standard network message charge. All of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need. You must be 16 or over and please ask for the bill payer’s permission. For more information and full terms and conditions go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey. The Text to donate Service will close at 23:59 on the 31 December 2018.