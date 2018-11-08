Trampoline party to celebrate The Harry Johnson Trust’s fourth anniversary proves huge success

Families bounced, laughed and partied together at a county trampoline park as they celebrated the 4th anniversary of the Harry Johnson Trust.

Supporters who have helped raised thousands of pounds for the trust in memory of seven-year-old Harry Johnson turned out at Jump In Shrewsbury to mark the anniversary.

Bosses at Jump In Shrewsbury offered complimentary exclusive use of the trampoline park, along with a buffet, to the charity to mark the anniversary and for them to thank their supporters.

Sammy Burgess, Jump In Shrewsbury site manager, said: “It was lovely to see Sally, Stephen and Eric surrounded by their friends and supporters celebrating all they have achieved in the last four years.

“The charity has made a huge difference to so many children from Shropshire and Mid Wales and their lives have been made that little bit easier.

“We have already vowed to continue supporting the charity through 2019.”

Sally Johnson, founder of the charity said she had never marked the anniversary of the charity being set up before but when the idea was suggested she thought it was a great idea.

“We were overwhelmed by the effort the staff at Jump In went to for our small charity and for our supporters.

“We all had a brilliant night – we had never trampolined as a family before but we didn’t stop laughing all night.

“We had Harry’s friends from nursery support us, along with pupils I used to teach before Harry was ill and are now in secondary school.

“We know Harry is in everyone’s thoughts at all times of year but particularly at the party too.

“I think everyone had a go on the trampolines – regardless of fitness or age! It was perfect as our logo is the frog as after Harry died I found the picture he drew of Sooper Frog, and so that became our logo.

“We were all certainly bouncing and jumping like frogs. We all know Harry would have loved every second of the evening.”

The charity was set up in 2014 after the seven-year-old lost his battle with double hit non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, following gruelling treatment at the oncology ward at the Princess Royal Hospital.

During his time there, his parents vowed to help others in the same position and just months after he passed away, they launched The Harry Johnson Trust which has since helped families across Shropshire and beyond.

The charity assists families in many ways, from paying for them to go on holidays to putting together hampers of useful things for hospital stays to arranging and funding quilts or memory bears made from clothes of children who pass away from cancer.

Visit https://www.theharryjohnsontrust.co.uk to find out more about the charity.