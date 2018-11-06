Hope House Lantern Walk to light up Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park will be lit by hundreds of twinkling lights later this month for a beautiful Lantern Walk in aid of the county’s Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The second annual Hope House Lantern Walk will take place on Saturday November 24th starting at 5pm.

The charity is asking people to make or buy lanterns and torches and come along and walk 3,000 steps in the footsteps of brave children and families from Shropshire who rely on Hope House’s vital services.

Hope House provides specialist support for families whose child is diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, and bereavement support for any family who has suffered the death of their child.

Currently three local families a week face the pain of losing their child because of terminal conditions, sudden illness or accident. Hope House believe that no one should suffer the death of a child alone and that pain beyond words needs support without limits.

Fundraiser Emily Jones explained: “We already raise more than £6 million every year – but sadly that means we can still only afford to help one in every three families whose child dies every week in the local area. To ensure that no family suffers alone we urgently need to raise more money and gain more support.”

This year’s Lantern Walk is already off to a flying start, with Shrewsbury-based Redan Publishing pledging £5,000 of sponsorship for the event.

Emily is hoping more than 500 children and adults will take part in the event. Registration is free, but everyone is being asked to raise as much sponsorship as possible.

Adds Emily: “Everyone who signs up will receive tips on how to create their own easy and effective lanterns, and we also have Lantern Workshops taking place at The Sky Lounge at Climbing the Walls in Battlefield in Shrewsbury on November 14th and Hobbycraft in Telford on November 24th.”

To sign up for the Lantern Walk go to www.hopehouse.org.uk/shrewsbury or call the Fundraising Office on 01691 671671.