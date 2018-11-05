Shropshire’s St John Ambulance volunteers welcome new treatment centre

St John Ambulance volunteers from Shropshire celebrated the delivery of a new vehicle, recently.

The treatment centre is one of more than 50 vehicles secured thanks to a capital grant to the Order of St John by the Mark Master Masons through their Mark Benevolent Fund.

A donation of over £3 million is providing new ambulances, treatment centres and support vehicles to St John Ambulance – the nation’s leading first aid charity and the Order’s operational arm.

Vehicles are being handed over in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands throughout 2018.

And Shropshire’s new treatment centre will be used by volunteers to help them deliver first aid to members of the public at events across the county, and further afield.

David Davies, chair of St John’s County Priory Group (CPG), said: “The donation of this vehicle is wonderful news for Shropshire; it will significantly help enhance patient care and contribute to more lives saved locally.

“We’re immensely grateful to the Mark Master Masons and to the Mark Benevolent Fund for their generosity and we look forward to seeing the positive use made by local St John Ambulance volunteers of the vehicle in the future as they continue the charity’s life saving mission.”

Among those at the event, held at the charity’s base in Bridgnorth on Saturday October 20, were many local Mark Masons, CPG members, and St John Ambulance volunteers, including the County Chaplain Rev Nick Heron and Cadet of the Year, Kayleigh Cubbin.

The Masons’ Provincial Grand Master for Shropshire, Michael Heenan said: “Our trustees recognise the wider responsibility to support the communities in which we live.

“The provision of this treatment centre meets our highest ideals in our charitable endeavours – those of saving human life and the rapid relief of pain and suffering caused by accident and illness.

“It gives us great pleasure to once again join in partnership with St John Ambulance and we wish all who have need of the services of this treatment centre, a swift and speedy recovery.”