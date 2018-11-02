Shrewsbury has festive late-night shopping wrapped up

Shrewsbury is going to town with its festive late-night shopping as more traders join in and a free park and ride service is extended to support seasonal shoppers.

Every Wednesday from 14th November, when its sparkling lights display is switched on, until Christmas, many town centre shops will be open until 8pm for those looking for special gifts and treats for the big day.

On these days there will be a free park and ride service from 12pm at Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon, which will be extended to 9pm with buses running every 20 minutes.

Late night Wednesday shoppers will also be able to park free of charge from 3pm at the Abbey Foregate and Frankwell car parks. The Raven Meadows multi-storey will also offer 50% off parking from 3pm on these evenings.

Shrewsbury’s appeal as an original destination sparkles at Christmas with special activities laid on, a warm welcome from its hospitality businesses and a variety of gift ideas and goodies provided by its independent shops and high street names.

A Christmas guide, ‘The Wonderful World of Shrewsbury at Christmas’ has been designed to help people make the most of their visits, with free copies available from local shops from the Christmas Lights Switch On. New to this year will be a Giant Christmas Card popping up around town on Wednesday nights.

Photographs taken ‘inside’ the card and tagged on social media with #ShrewChristmas will be in with a chance to win £250 to spend in Shrewsbury.

Trish Donovan, owner of Vinterior and a board member of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), said: “We’re looking forward to a wonderful build-up to Christmas with lots of activities during late-night shopping. Many of the independents will be hosting festive evenings with prosecco and special offers. There’s always a special atmosphere.”

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for highways and transport said: “We’re pleased to be delivering great value parking offers to assist late-night shopping and we hope it will encourage people to spend more time here, enjoy the festivities and support local businesses.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “Shrewsbury’s appeal comes to the fore at Christmas with so much going on. Our local businesses really help people get into the Christmas spirit and provide a warm welcome. People looking for great gift ideas, seasonal food and drink and some on-street fun will find it all here with late-night Wednesday evenings an ideal time to visit.”