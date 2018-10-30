£50,000 of support for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Members of the Freemasons’ Provincial Grand Lodge of Shropshire have visited Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s RAF Cosford airbase, commemorating the £50,000 they have raised for the lifesaving charity since 1995.

The charity presented them with a framed print of the H145 helicopter and certificate of recognition by way of thanks for their years of fundraising, which has funded 20 vital air ambulance missions.

Roger Pemberton, Provincial Grand Lodge of Shropshire Master and Chairman of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Serving as a Trustee, and now Chairman, Midlands Air Ambulance has been a big part of my life for seven years. But for the families of almost fifty thousand patients our charity has meant a great deal more. In many cases, it has meant life itself.

“I am honoured in my position as Provincial Grand Master I am extremely proud of the whole of the Provincial Grand Masonic Lodge of Shropshire in raising this significant amount for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, an on behalf of our patients, their families and loved ones, thank you.”