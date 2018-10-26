Shrewsbury charity launches crowdfunder campaign

Shrewsbury arts charity and venue, The Hive, will launch a Crowdfunder campaign to raise £6,000 as part of plans to upgrade its front entrance.

Located on Belmont, The Hive runs creative projects for young people in challenging circumstances. Its projects take place both at The Hive and across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, supporting thousands of people, some of whom are vulnerable or at risk.

The charity says the improvement works are vital to enable greater accessibility for users, as well as enhance the overall appeal of the building.

An added incentive for the campaign, which will launch on Thursday 1st November, is the promise of match funding from the Arts Council if the £6,000 target is reached.

The Hive’s chief executive, Katie Jennings, said: “We know from feedback that our current front entrance can be a barrier to people accessing the amazing activities, events and charity projects we run here at The Hive.

“We need to change this to encourage more people to come into the venue and see what we have on offer. Having an updated more appealing entrance space will make a big difference to the overall impression people have of The Hive when they come into the venue for the first time.

“We’re asking people in our local community to come together and help improve The Hive, as this investment will benefit many people. And thanks to Arts Council Funding, if we reach the full £6,000, this can be matched, meaning we can make significant long-term changes to renovate and modernise the entranceway to The Hive.”

As part of the campaign’s launch, the charity has produced a video, which was funded in part thanks to a £200 donation from insurance broker, Henshalls. Its director, Dave Williams said:

“The Hive is a great facility providing some fantastic projects and opportunities for a variety of people in and around Shrewsbury. We are delighted to support this video and wish them well with this fundraising.”

The Crowdfunder will launch at 1am on Thursday, November 1st and run for 30 days. Donations can be made online and every donation can be match funded by The Arts Council thanks to a grant.

For more information on the Crowdfunder campaign, visit www.hiveonline.org.uk/crowdfunder