£28k Salvador Dali drawing centrepiece of new Shrewsbury art exhibition

An original piece of work by renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dali is the centrepiece of a new art exhibition planned for Shrewsbury.

The signed pen and ink drawing, priced at £28,000 and dated 1951, is part of the new winter show at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop.

Galliery owner Jonathan Soden said that Dali was the world’s leading artist in surrealism and that he was delighted to be able to offer his drawing for sale.

“It is a very rare and sought-after piece. It is signed and he has also written an inscription and greeting to his cousin on it so we are expecting a great deal of interest from around the region,” Jonathan commented.

The Soden Collection’s winter exhibition, being staged to mark the gallery’s first anniversary of opening in Shrewsbury, starts on November 3 and also includes a wide selection of other work.

“The Dali is the showstopper but we also have a phenomenal range by established names and new artists, including some really special items of art, ceramics and photography,” Jonathan said.

Prices will start from £150 and the exhibition includes work by George Braque Alberto Giacometti, Joan Miro, Camile Pissarro, Pablo Picasso, LS Lowry, Sandra Blow, Terry Frost, Victor Pasmore and William Gear.

These will be shown alongside contemporary pieces by Mark Payne, Ian Rayer-Smith, Chris Welsh, Sam Cartmen, Henrietta Dubray and some very exciting new paintings by Endre Röder and international abstract artist George Morton Clark.

Photography from international specialist Tony Latham is also featured in the exhibition.