Shropshire’s charity Christmas market set to return

A Shropshire department store is bringing back its charity Christmas market this year to celebrate the work of local charities and community fundraising groups.

Alan Ward is hosting the event at its store in Ennerdale Road, Shrewsbury, on December 8th and 9th and will feature charity stalls, entertainment and special children’s festive activity stations around the store.

Maddie Hodge, marketing executive at Alan Ward, said the firm was keen to hear from any charity or community group who would like a free stall and from any school or youth organisation who wanted to provide entertainment which would enable them to fundraise for their cause by having donation buckets out during their performances.

Many charities which showcased their work in 2016 have already booked their stall.

With the cancellation of the Shropshire Winter Festival which was due to take place during the same weekend, Alan Ward organisers are encouraging any community group or charity which had a stall booked for that event to contact them.

“We held our charity Christmas market for the first time in 2016, it proved a big hit with all those taking part and with visitors to the store who were serenaded during their festive shopping by a number of school choirs.

“Having a year’s break means we are anticipating a good response to our decision to run it again this year.

“Invitations have been sent to charities and other community groups to see if they would like to take part – they do so much for the people of Shropshire and beyond and we thought the Christmas market would be an ideal way of celebrating the great work they do,” Miss Hodge said.

“It is also a great opportunity for them to sell their Christmas cards and any products to help raise money for their charity, while also raising the profile of their cause.

“We are also keen to hear from schools and other children and youth groups who might like to form part of the entertainment. We have a large space in-store that we designated a performance area two years ago and want to do the same again.

“So if there are any school choirs, bands, dance troupes or any other talents of youngsters that can be showcased, now is your chance. This is the opportunity to come along and sing or perform in our store and raise funds for your own group while doing it.

“Refreshments will be provided by The Little Cafe while Team Author UK will be bringing a programme of readings by children’s authors, including local author Lorna McCann.

“Charities already signed up for a free stall include Severn Hospice furniture store, Macmillan Cancer Support Shropshire, Homestart Telford & Wrekin and Omega Care for Life.

“Our Christmas charity market promises to be a great event and just the thing to get us all in the festive spirit – we are hoping as many people as possible will turn out and support it.”

Any charities who want a stand or any school choirs, community groups or other entertainers who would like to perform to raise funds for their own groups should email Kirsty@jandpr.com or call 01952 916075.