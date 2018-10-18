Jump In and challenge yourself in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust

A week-long series of challenges has been unveiled as part of a Shrewsbury trampoline park’s support for The Harry Johnson Trust.

The event will be the first since Jump In bosses announced they would be raising money for the charity, which supports local children affected by cancer.

The charity was founded when seven-year-old Harry tragically passed away following a battle with double hit non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and Jump In staff are hoping to kick-start their 12-month fundraising effort from October 26th when the majority of schools break up for half-term.

There are numerous challenges people can take part in at the Henley Way trampoline park, including the ‘reactor’ which will see challengers pitted against each other to top the leaderboard at the end of the week.

A special toddler jump challenge includes completing two star jumps, two forward rolls and a treasure hunt.

And groups of friends can either form dodgeball or basketball teams or take on the Gladiator challenge.

General manager Duncan Kemp said each challenge would cost just £1 to enter with all funds going to the charity, plus the profits from the café during the week.

He added: “When we decided to name The Harry Johnson Trust as our charity of the year, we were determined to do everything we could to maximise how much we raised.

“People come to Jump In to have a great family-friendly day so we’ve created a series of challenges that everyone can take part in, knowing they’re supporting the trust at the same time.

“As it’s the school holidays, the week is the perfect time for people to come along and join us at Jump In while doing something to help unwell young people in Shropshire.

“Anyone who can’t make it along from Friday October 26th to Friday November 2nd doesn’t need to worry though as we will have many more events during the rest of 2018 and into 2019.”

Children at schools which have registered for the school voucher scheme will be able to collect their discount vouchers throughout the week too.

Sally Johnson, Harry’s mum who founded the charity following the sad loss of her son, said: “We are so pleased with the support of Jump In Shrewsbury and this is just the start – we have so many other plans in the pipeline and every one of those events will put a smile on someone’s face and help raise more funds.”