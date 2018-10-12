Talk to look back at Glider Pilot Regiment and the RAF during the Second World War

As part of the 2018 RAF 100 celebrations join The Glider Pilot Regiment Society for an afternoon talk at RAF Cosford Museum where a number of speakers look back at the Glider Pilot Regiment and the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

Officially formed in 1942, the Glider Pilot Regiment was an elite regiment of the British Army. It was made up of volunteers from other parts of the Army. Only those who achieved the highest standards were selected for flying training, initially training on powered aircraft before learning to fly gliders. Once fully qualified, they flew huge unpowered aircraft, capable of carrying troops, jeeps, artillery pieces and even tanks. They achieved extraordinary feats of flying, landing on unprepared landing zones behind enemy lines, and taking up arms to fight beside the troops which they carried into battle. They adopted whatever role was required of them, operating as pilots, infantry and even sometimes medics. As a result, they became known as “Total Soldiers”.

Despite being an Army unit, the Regiment relied heavily on the Royal Air Force to provide training, tug aircraft and eventually glider pilots. Together they participated in some of the most famous turning points in the War including the invasion of Sicily, D-Day and Operation Market Garden. In the last Second World War airborne operation, Operation Varsity, they piloted gliders side by side. This talk celebrates the relationship between the Glider Pilot Regiment and the RAF, and a significant anniversary for the Glider Pilot Regiment which coincides with the Royal Air Force centenary.

In the week running up to the Glider Pilot Regiment Society presentation the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the Royal Air Force Museum, Cosford, will be opening its doors to the public from 12th-18th November 2018.

The Glider Pilot Regiment Society feel honoured to be included in the RAF 100 celebrations. The presentation from the Society will take place in the Cold War Exhibition centre commencing at 2.00 pm on Saturday 17th November – The Elite WW2 Glider Pilot Regiment and The Royal Air Force during WW2.

A Second World War Westland Lysander III (S.D.), the only surviving Special Duties variant of its type will be on show to the public. The aircraft is currently undergoing conservation work. The centre is opening its doors to allow visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects and the chance to speak with the team who make them happen.

Visitors can get up close to the current projects undertaken by the team at Cosford and a highlight during this special event will be the remarkable progress on the Westland Lysander III (S.D.) last seen by the public in the static display line-up at the RAF Cosford Air Show in June.

Visitors will also be able to view the continuing progress on the Vickers Wellington, Range Safety Launch, a project being run by a team of Volunteers, plus see a glimpse of the Dornier Do 17 smaller objects including propellers and engines, plus the First World War German LVG aircraft will also be on display to visitors. Museum Technicians, Apprentices and Volunteers will be available throughout the week to speak with visitors about their work and answer any questions they may have.

Date: Saturday, 17th November 2018

Time: 2pm

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Location: National Cold War Exhibition, RAF Cosford Museum, Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 8UP

Cost: £5.00 per person

