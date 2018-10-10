Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery host exhibition with Shropshire Mind

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a special exhibition in partnership with local charity, Shropshire Mind.

‘Art in Mind’ celebrates the creativity of people who use the services at Shropshire Mind. All the pieces of art on display have been produced by those who use art to express themselves.

The exhibition begins on Wednesday 10 October 2018 which is World Mental Health Day and will run for one month.

Art in Mind shows the creative inspiration and health and wellbeing experiences that Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery can offer.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said:

“Mental Health is rightly becoming more widely talked about, but there is always more that can be done.

“It’s great that Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting such an inspiring exhibition that really shows how art, and museums and art galleries, can support people who are going through mental health difficulties.”

Heather Ireland, Manager at Shropshire Mind, said:

“We are very lucky to have the support of the Shrewsbury Museum again this year to recognise World Mental Health day and to highlight some of the impressive and talented work produced by some of the people who use our services.

“It is vital that the stigma that still surrounds mental health is eliminated and we will continue to work as hard as we can to make ensure that people are supported in a person centred way. Our collaborative working with the museum is a fantastic opportunity to continue to get this message across.”

Shropshire Mind is based in Shrewsbury by the Abbey and runs a drop-in service 7 days a week (11am-3pm) as well as a range of other activities.