Learn free life saving skills with St John Ambulance for Restart a Heart 2018

St John Ambulance volunteers in Shropshire are giving free demonstrations of life saving skills as part of the Restart a Heart campaign this October.

Working with the Resuscitation Council and other partners, St John Ambulance aims to give more than 200,000 the ability to help someone who has gone into cardiac arrest.

While Restart a Heart Day is on Tuesday October 16, the first aid charity’s highly trained volunteers are arranging demos between 9 and 23 October, to give people more opportunities to attend.

Local events include:

– Market Drayton – Beacon Community Centre, Prospect Road – Wednesday October 10 at 6.30pm

– Much Wenlock – Shipton Village Hall – Tuesday and Wednesday October 16 and 17 from 7.30 to 9.30pm

– Telford – St John Ambulance Wellington, off Haybridge Road – Wednesday October 16 from 7 to 9pm

Each hour-long session is free to attend and includes practical information on how to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

Currently, only one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital; St John Ambulance and its Restart a Heart partners want to change that. Chances of survival double when someone gives immediate CPR and significantly increases further when a defibrillator is used.

St John Ambulance’s District Manager Greg McKeown said: “We’re really pleased to be participating in this year’s Restart a Heart campaign.

“A cardiac arrest can happen any time and without warning so we’re looking forward to sharing knowledge of first aid techniques so that more people can step forward when confronted with a heart-related emergency, making communities safer.

“Come and see us at our Restart a Heart events and we’ll show you what to do in a cardiac arrest situation and how to use first aid combined with a defibrillator to improve someone’s chances of survival.”

To join the conversation on social media, search for #RestartaHeart and to find out more about the campaign, including a full list of demos visit www.sja.org.uk/restartaheart