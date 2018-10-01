Celebrated UK tree expert Tony Russell to give talk in Shrewsbury

Celebrated UK tree expert, author and broadcaster Tony Russell is heading to Shrewsbury on Tuesday, November 13 to give a talk on ‘gardening with trees in the 21st century’.

Mr Russell, the former Head Forester at the famous Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, will be the guest speaker of the Severn Tree Trust which has organised the event.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm in the 026 lecture room at the University Centre Shrewsbury Guildhall, at Frankwell Quay.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy what will be a highly engaging and knowledgeable talk by one of the leading tree experts in Europe,” said David Martin, of the Severn Tree Trust.

Mr Russell has published numerous books on trees and gardens and has presented many gardening, horticultural and countryside programmes for TV and radio. He is a guest on BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time and writes for several national magazines and newspapers.

He is editor of the annual publication ‘Great Gardens to Visit’ and horticultural editor of Discover Britain’s Gardens magazine as well as a consultant to the National Trust and other landowners on gardens and tree management.

Tickets for the talk cost £5 and are available by sending a stamped addressed envelope and a cheque, payable to ‘Severn Tree Trust’, to John Tuer, Evergreen, 5 Woodside, Homer, Much Wenlock TF13 6NQ.

The Severn Tree Trust hosts talks, events and visits throughout the year. It aims to promote a knowledge of trees, visit arboreta and ancient and notable trees and plant trees to strengthen existing woodlands and create new ones. It carries out work across Shropshire and into Mid Wales.