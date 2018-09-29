Shrewsbury chef gets the chop for charity

A Shrewsbury chef got a chop of a different kind this week, as he lopped off his locks for charity.

John Taylor, 28, chef manager at Withywood, one of The Wrekin Housing Trust’s ShireLiving retirement complexes, sacrificed his luscious locks to help young people in need.

John’s tresses, which he’s been growing for the past three years, will be donated to The Little Princess Trust, who provide wigs for children suffering hair loss after an illness.

The hair-raising stunt will also boost funds for the charity by nearly £2,000 after John asked for sponsorship to go through with the cut.

John, who got married to new wife Sacha on September 1st, revealed his plans to guests at their reception, offering the person giving the largest single donation the opportunity to wield the scissors when he returned from honeymoon.

Generous family and friends, together with Withywood residents and work colleagues, raised his fundraising total to £960 and the honours of cutting John’s hair went to his friend Maja Moldawa on Saturday, September 22nd. The Wrekin Housing Trust then match funded his sponsorship, bringing the current total to £1,920.

John said: “I was nervous I wasn’t going to hit my £500 target, so I said I’d not just cut but shave my hair completely if I reached that goal. The donations at the wedding then just took off!

“But it then escalated to, if I reached £750 I had to wax my chest, £1,000 would mean waxing my legs and £1,250 my back. With the Trust’s contribution, it looks like I’ll be heading to a beauty salon for a full waxing session!”

Donations for John’s choppy challenge, supporting children coping with hair loss, can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johntaylorhairchop