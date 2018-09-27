Programme of events set for over 50s festival

Over 50s across Telford are invited to try out new social activities, from bowls to bell-ringing, as part of a week-long festival in October.

A programme of taster events is now available, offering Telford’s older residents the opportunity to join in a variety of classes during the week-long Celebrating Age Festival, which runs from the 8th to 13th October.

Activities include dancing and choral groups; keep fit, walking and sports classes; pottery, arts and crafts workshops; fishing; photography and more.

The festival is coordinated through a partnership between the Senior Citizens Forum, Telford and Wrekin Council, Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and The Wrekin Housing Trust and aims to highlight the achievements and aspirations of senior citizens in Telford and Wrekin.

It is also hoped that engaging the older population in tailored activities will help combat loneliness and enhance wellbeing.

Chris Fox, Senior Citizens Forum Coordinator, said: “We ran our first Celebrating Age Festival last October and had a fantastic response, but we’re making this year bigger and better and hope to see lots more retired Telford residents join us and get involved.

“We have put together a more extensive range of activities and we’re confident there is something for everyone in the programme.

“The programme of events will be available to pick up from doctor’s surgeries and community centres across the Telford area, or it can be downloaded from a dedicated website at www.celebratingagetelford.uk.

“We’ve also organised a launch day on Monday, 1st October at The Place, Oakengates, where programmes will be handed out and visitors can get a preview of some of the activities available and join in a selection of fun workshops.”

For more information, call Chris Fox at the Senior Citizens Forum on 07932 828333, or Diane Douglas at Age UK STW on 01952 201803.