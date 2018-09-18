Cycling challenge to raise money for Cure Leukaemia

A Shropshire farmer is taking on a marathon cycling challenge from London to Paris this month to raise money for the fight against blood cancers.

Richard Gough, from Fenemere, near Shrewsbury, will be tackling the route over four days from September 20 and money raised from the London 2 Paris 2018 challenge event will go to Cure Leukaemia.

Richard, a trustee of the West Midlands Agricultural Society, said he was really looking forward to the adventure and raising as much money as possible for a very worthy cause.

“The Baschurch Rollers is a team of seven pub-goers who, after several drinks, decided to sign up to do this charity bike ride,” he said.

“Our ages range from 17 to 70 and we are all local to Shrewsbury and Oswestry. We decided it would be a great idea to undertake this 500km trek from London to Paris to raise money for a great cause.”

Cure Leukaemia works to find cures for blood cancer by funding research and the London 2 Paris 2018 challenge falls during Blood Cancer Awareness Month. It is a journey of 500km and operates on a rolling road closure programme along the route.

Between the seven riders they aim to raise a total of £8,500 for the cause. A car boot sale at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on September 9 raised over £350 to add to the total.

“It’s quite a thing to be taking on and cycling from London to Paris should be a big adventure,” Richard added.

“It’s a massive event that was last held two years ago and been brought back this year as a major fundraiser for Cure Leukaemia.”

“We are hoping the wind will blow us across the French countryside, easing our journey. We are fairly nervous about the prospects of saddlesore, chafing, fatigue, hunger, hangovers and falling off – but I’m sure we will win through in the end!

“Cure Leukaemia is a wonderful charity and this event is doing so much to raise awareness of the implications to victims and their families of being affected by blood cancer. Money raised will save lives and hopefully help in the goal of eradicating blood cancer within 25 years.”

To sponsor Richard go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-gough11