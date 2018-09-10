Severn Hospice to open first superstore in Shrewsbury

Severn Hospice is to open its first superstore in Shrewsbury this Thursday 13 September.

The 6,000 sq ft retail warehouse building, which adjoins the Morris Lubricants oil blending works, has been converted into the charity’s first superstore.

The superstore will be selling everything from clothes, jewellery and accessories to homewares, furniture, books and CDs, all of which have been donated to the hospice.

Severn Hospice cares for and supports families in Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

The charity has 26 stores which contribute more than £1 million towards the work of the hospice, which has a long-term fundraising strategy to support the development and enhancement of services for patients, where those receiving help are increasingly being looked after in their own homes.

Paterson Enterprises, parent company of Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure has leased the building to the charity.

“We are delighted to have been able to lease the building to Severn Hospice and hope their new venture will be a great success,” said Edward Goddard, a director of Paterson Enterprises.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the hospice, which does such fantastic work caring for and supporting families across Shropshire and Mid Wales.”

Ross Henderson, Severn Hospice’s head of retail, said: “We are very excited about the prospect of opening our first superstore.

“The new store will let us put in one place everything our supporters love about our existing shops and furniture store, but on a much larger scale. Supporters of our shops and furniture store contribute around £1 million a year to us and adding a superstore to the mix will be a real bonus.

“We had been looking at possible sites for a new superstore for some time and the old Dulux building fits our criteria perfectly.”