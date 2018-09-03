Online booking opens for 2019 Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival

Online booking for the much-anticipated 2019 Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is now open.

The biker event, which takes place on Sunday 28th April 2019, will see 3,500 bikes travel a 23-mile route from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, to RAF Cosford in Shropshire, cheered on from the bridges of the M54 by hundreds of supporters.

For just £10 for a rider and £5 for a pillion, bikers can secure their place in the Ride Out alongside VIP bikers, whose names will be announced over the coming months.

The 2018 event saw another 12,000 bikers attend the Festival at RAF Cosford, raising an amazing £87,770 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and enjoying entertainment from live bands and freestyle motocross rider Jamie Squibb.

Jo Bailey, events manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says: “The biker community are fantastic supporters of the charity, which is clear from the money raised last year, funding 35 lifesaving air ambulance missions.

“Sadly, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity airlifts a biker every four days on average, so this event is not only a way for us to raise funds, but also raises awareness of biker safety.”

To find out more about the event or secure your place in the Ride Out, visit www.bike4lifefest.com.