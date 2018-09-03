Clear out your wardrobe to help beat children’s cancers

Shropshire men and women are being called on to clear out their wardrobes to help beat children’s cancers.

They are being urged to donate any pre-loved quality clothing, accessories and homeware they no longer need to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes For Good campaign in support of Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

When resold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £30 to help fund vital research into new, better and kinder treatments for cancers affecting children and young people.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Shropshire, said:

“Pre-loved clothes really could help save more youngsters diagnosed with cancer, which is why we’re asking people to give what they can. All you need to do is fill up a bag and drop it into any TK Maxx store.

“Thanks to research, more children and young people are surviving cancer than ever before. But there’s still so much more to do.

“Around 520 under 25s die from cancer every year**. And those who survive can experience long-term side effects, like hearing loss and infertility, that affect them for the rest of their lives.

“Our vision is to bring forward the day when no youngster diagnosed with cancer dies from cancer – and to ensure that those who survive do so with a good quality of life. That’s why we hope as many people as possible will support Give Up Clothes For Good. Every item donated will help bring us one step closer to beating children’s cancers.”

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into children’s cancers.

Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £35 million for the charity through stock and cash donations. Of this, over £31 million is supporting research into children’s cancers specifically and £4 million supporting general cancer research.

Jo Murphy, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at TK Maxx, said:

“We’re so proud to have been supporting Cancer Research UK for over 14 years. Our generous customers and employees have raised an astounding £31 million and collected over one million bags of donated clothing during this time. We’re excited to continue to support Cancer Research UK’s ground-breaking work and help even more children beat cancer.”

Donated items are being collected from all TK Maxx stores across the UK, including Telford and Shrewsbury.