Cash pours in for hospice at cheese and wine event

A cheese and wine event at Leighton Park in Shrewsbury saw residents have a gouda time – while raising £1,482.90 for Severn Hospice.

The event proved so popular that the organiser, Shropshire Homes, which developed the Bicton Heath site, had to print extra tickets to accommodate demand.

Karen Angove, sales advisor for Shropshire Homes at Leighton Park, said: “It is wonderful that we had so much interest in the cheese and wine afternoon. We originally printed 50 tickets but these went so quickly that we printed 10 more and they were snapped up straight away.

“It was great to see so many residents wanting to get involved and support Severn Hospice, which does amazing work. The entire afternoon had a lovely friendly, community vibe.

“We also raised money with a raffle and auction, which saw people snapping up tickets for meals at local restaurants and days out. Also, the cricket team played the day before and the players donated their match fees.”

The event took place at Shelton Cricket Club’s pavilion, and all the cheese and wine were donated by Howard Thorne, director of Shropshire Homes.

The Severn Hospice provides specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

Lucy Ruff, fundraising manager at Severn Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to Shropshire Homes and the residents from Leighton Park for choosing us to support at their cheese and wine afternoon. Their generous support will enable us to be there for families living with an incurable illness when they need it most.”