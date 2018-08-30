Chance to visit Flounders Folly in Craven Arms this September

Flounders’ Folly, the landmark tower near Craven Arms, has added a raft of extra opening dates to its calendar this September.

The Folly will be open as part of the national Heritage Open Days festival on:

September 8

September 9

September 13

September 15

September 30

From 11am to 2pm each day. It will also be open as usual on the last Sunday of each month.

Because of it’s high and isolated position, the opening days and times are subject to suitable weather conditions. The St George’s flag will be flown from the top of the tower to signify that it is open.

About Flounders’ Folly

The imposing stone tower stands at 80 feet above Callow Hill, near Craven Arms, South Shropshire and is visible for miles around.

Built in 1838 by Benjamin Flounders , the Folly fell into disrepair in the 20th century but was restored in 2004-5 by the Flounders’ Folly Trust. Visitors the 78 steps to the viewing platform at the top of the tower with stunning views of the Malverns, the Black Mountains and Cader Idris.

How to Get to Flounders’ Folly

The tower can be found off the A49 near Craven Arms, on the road from Lower Dinchope to Westhope.

The footpath to the Folly from the small parking area off the lane between Lower Dinchope and Westhope is open every day, year-round, with great views on the walk up and from the foot of the tower.

Related Article: See local landmark Flounders’ Folly in Craven Arms like never before