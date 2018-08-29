Final voices required for One Name One Voice WW1 project

A final recording session for the Shropshire WW1 Roll of Honour audio project takes place in Shrewsbury this Friday.

The One Name One Voice project which began three years ago has seen over 5000 voices recorded across Shropshire to commemorate the men and women from the Shropshire WW1 Roll of Honour.

The final recording session to collect the last 64 voices takes place this Friday between 10.30am and 2.30pm in Frankwell carpark at the end of the footbridge.

Andy McKeown who is behind the project says “Its been three years in the making and we are nearly ready to launch, we just need to record the final 64 voices. Anyone who hasn’t already recorded a name is invited to come along on Friday and be part of what will be a massive voice installation of 51 sound modules and 5000+ voices.”