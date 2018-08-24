Shropshire men to take on national three peaks challenge for two local charities

Two Shropshire men are set to undertake one of the UK’s toughest physical challenges next month – for not one, but two local charities.

The pair are raising money for both Hope House and Compton Care and are looking to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge inside 24 hours.

Pensionlite advisers Richard Lent and Tom Williams will be part of a seven strong team hoping to conquer Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is well known throughout the country and has been completed by thousands of people who have battled cramp and exhaustion to reach all three summits.

Richard said: “We’re looking forward to the challenge and it is something that we have been training very hard for.

“We’re lucky that Shropshire is blessed with a lot of steep climbs and tough undulating terrain that we can train on.

“I’ve been able to climb Snowdon a couple of times this year already which has been great, although this will be the final part of the challenge and one that will be the toughest in terms of both mental and physical strength.”

The team will start in Scotland at the foot of Ben Nevis and make the 1,345m ascent to the top before heading back down and making the 266 mile trip to Scafell Pike.

From there it is a 978m climb followed by 211 mile journey to Snowdon where they are faced with a 1,085m climb.

If you would like to sponsor both Richard and Tom you can head to their sponsorship page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RichardLent