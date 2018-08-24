New Shrewsbury class offers local artists the chance to brush up on their skills

A new step-by-step art class is helping Shropshire artists perfect their craft to produce exhibition-worthy pieces of work in just 14 weeks.

The Seasons Art Class has just completed its first course in Shrewsbury which has seen local artists, many beginners, brush up on their skills culminating in their artwork being displayed for the first time at an exhibition in the town.

Ellen Eagles, the Shrewsbury course co-ordinator, said the students had enjoyed the step-by-step guidance throughout the course, resulting in high quality artwork being produced.

A second 14-week course will start on September 6 and bookings are already flooding in.

The three-hour weekly lessons will be held each Thursday in the Regency Suite at the Lord Hill Hotel, Shrewsbury, with both morning and afternoon classes available.

Ellen said: “Many of the students are retired and there’s a big social aspect to the classes which is lovely. It’s been fantastic to see complete beginners produce such impressive work which was displayed at an exhibition.

“Some have surprised themselves and it’s been wonderful to see them grow in confidence from being given the basic principles. The way this course is broken down allows anyone to produce something that they probably didn’t think they could do.

“I’ve been told there wasn’t anything like this in Shrewsbury, where students could do mixed mediums. We cover drawing, oil pastels, acrylics and water colours, so having that variety appeals to people.”

Heather Parry-Williams, the tutor for the Shrewsbury class, said she was proud of the standard of work produced by students.

She added: “They’ve really developed in terms of their skills and their confidence levels. Some had not touched a paint brush or a pencil since they were in school.

“Quite a few will be returning for the second course to develop their skills along with the beginners that are booking places.

“I’ve loved being involved and it’s a privilege to work with people and to see how they respond and develop. They create their own style and bring in their own ideas.”

Student Karen Wright, a cleanliness technician at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, quickly decided to sign up for the next course after enjoying her first experience of attending regular art classes.

She said: “I was attracted to this course as it shows you all the techniques you need and that’s what I was looking for. I’m a drawer rather than a painter and I wanted to be able to learn new skills.

“It’s all been new to me but I’ve enjoyed it so much, meeting new people and seeing them produce some wonderful work after saying they couldn’t paint.”

The Seasons Art Class run courses throughout England and Scotland while they will also shortly launch classes for the first time in USA and Canada.

Students attending a 14-week course have the chance to create a minimum of 12 pieces of original art.

For more information about course fees and to book a place on the next Shrewsbury course, which has limited availability, call Ellen Eagles on (01939) 250289.