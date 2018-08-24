New bereavement support group set for Ludlow launch

A new bereavement group will launch in Ludlow next month to provide help, friendship and support for those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

The Good Grief Café initiative, which is free and aims to give local people a safe space to talk through their loss with those in a similar personal position, has been launched by town solicitor Janna Vigar and local funeral director, Victoria Allen.

The new group will see its first monthly meeting on 20 September at the Mascall Centre’s Pea Green Café, with other 90-minute sessions planned in October, November and December.

Mrs Vigar, a wills and probate specialist at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors said: “It can be extremely bewildering when you lose a loved one but talking about it with others can help.

What we aim to do with the Good Grief Café is to give people in and around Ludlow a relaxed environment where they can talk through how they are feeling, but also meet new people, form friendships and hopefully have some fun too.”

Jo Shield of Ludlow-based Victoria Allen Funeral Services added: “We would love as many people as possible to come along to our first meeting on 20 September. It will also be a session for people to give their thoughts and ideas on how we might run the group into the future.”

“Each person’s experience when losing a loved one can be very different and therefore we think the Good Grief Café will be a brilliant way for people to talk about what they are going through, but in a forum where they feel they can open up and get mutual support.”

For more information, or to book a place at the Good Grief Café’s first meeting email Jo at Victoria Allen: vafs@btinternet.com or telephone 01584 879035.