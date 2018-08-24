Learn life saving skills with St John Ambulance this September

St John Ambulance volunteers from all over Shropshire are inviting the public to join them and learn life saving skills, this September.

The charity’s groups in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Bridgnorth are turning their regular evening meetings into open events to showcase their work and encourage more people to join them.

St John Ambulance’s area manager for the county, Chris Reynolds said: ‘Our dedicated volunteers are proud to step forward and serve the community in Shropshire.

‘We’re a familiar presence at many local events and fly the flag for the county, providing first aid at regional and national duties, such as the Virgin Money London Marathon.

‘These open events are a perfect opportunity for anyone who’s looking for a way to make a real difference in life – including learning how to save one – to find out more about St John and talk to our existing volunteers about what’s involved. Everyone’s welcome.’

The events highlighting the contribution of adults and Cadets (aged 11 to 17) come as the team in Oswestry prepares to expand to welcome a new group of Badgers; the charity’s youngest volunteers, aged 7 to 10.

The town’s unit manager Jason Amyes says the move is in response to demand from parents and children, following an increase in volunteering with St John Ambulance over the last five years.

Oswestry now has 20 adult volunteers and almost 40 Cadets – four times the numbers in 2013.

Dates, locations and times for the September open events are:

Monday September 3

– Bridgnorth Adult Unit at 7.30pm, St John HQ, Oldbury Wells, WV16 5JD

– Shrewsbury Adult Unit at 7.30pm, St John HQ, Priory Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 1RU

Tuesday September 4

– Oswestry Adults and Cadet Units from 6 to 9pm – including a chance to find out more about the new Badger Sett, The Centre, Oak Street, Oswestry, SY11 1LJ

Wednesday September 5

– Market Drayton Adults and Cadets from 6.30 to 8.30pm, Beacon Community Centre, Prospect Road, Market Drayton, TF9 3AP

– Shrewsbury Pengwern Adults at 7.30pm, St John HQ, Priory Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 1RU

Thursday September 13

– Shrewsbury Cadets from 6.30 to 8.00pm, St John HQ, Priory Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 1RU

For more information on St John Ambulance’s work, including how to become a volunteer and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.