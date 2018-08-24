Charity supporters on course to win a golfing holiday

The Movement Centre, a charity based near Oswestry, is gearing up to host their second charity golf day.

Taking place at Arscott Golf Club, near Shrewsbury, all profits from the golf day will help children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.

On Friday 21st September golfers will be playing for the chance to win a golfing holiday to Ireland, thanks to the main sponsor, Club Choice Ireland. It is not a prize to be missed! Last year’s winners, Sam Allen and Josh Davies from accountancy firm, Whittingham Riddell, really enjoyed the experience.

Sam said “We had a really good time; it was so easy to organise and arrange times with the travel company, who were very flexible. The hotel and ferry were exactly what we needed for our trip, it gave us a good base to go from, which was not too far from either of the courses.”

Sam wanted to thank Club Choice Ireland, “The golf courses themselves were excellent, even with the amount of rain they had the week previous. We had a really good time and would like to thank The Movement Centre for the opportunity to play in the Golf Day, as well as Club Choice Ireland for offering such a brilliant prize.”

The Golf Day will commence with a shotgun start at 10am, with players able to enjoy a two course meal and prize giving ceremony. With further prizes up for grabs the day promises to be an enjoyable event, with all profits raised helping support the work of The Movement Centre.

The Shropshire based charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to help children who face problems with their movement control. By attending The Movement Centre, children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent.

The Charity relies on the support of companies like Club Choice Ireland, who create tailored golfing holidays. There are still some sponsorship opportunities available for the event as well as spaces available for those wishing to take part on the day.

The Movement Centre invites anyone that is interested to contact Curtis Langley on curtislangley@the-movement-centre.co.uk or 01691404248 to find out more.