Horseshoe Pass fire fails to stop fundraiser Craig

A Shropshire hospital worker has completed an epic charity cycle ride despite a fire on the Horseshoe Pass threatening to derail his plans.

Craig Edwards has intended to complete a “Three Peaks Challenge” – riding the equivalent of the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – by ascending the infamous Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen 10 times in a single day.

But a wildfire on the mountain, which has been burning since mid-July, threatened to scupper his plans, as emergency services closed the Pass to traffic.

However, resourceful Craig, who works as Operational Lead for the Rapid Assessment Interface and Discharge (RAID) Team at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford decided to look for an alternative location so that he could still complete his ride, climbing a total of more than 3,000 metres (10,800ft) – the equivalent of the combined heights of Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon.

Craig, who works as Operational Lead for the Rapid Assessment Interface and Discharge (RAID) Team at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will be raising money for the end of life care Swan Fund at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Craig, 54, from Shrewsbury, who roped his son-in-law Richard Humphries into the challenge, said: “I managed to find an alternative route right here in Shropshire. We did 10 ascents of Woolstaston Hill, from Leebotwood to Woolstaston and up to Robin Hood’s Butts on the Long Mynd.

“We covered 68.6 miles climbing a total of 10,789ft. It was tough, as the shorter distance meant steeper climbs. Richard says he’s never joining one of my challenges ever again!”

In completing the challenge, Craig and Richard have raised around £300 for the Swan Fund, which supports end of life care at the PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Craig said: “While at work I saw an appeal on Ward 11 for funds to help them establish a ‘Swan Room’ with better facilities for people nearing the end of their life.

“The team is dedicated to improving the environment for patients and their relatives and their energy and drive rubbed off on me. So I gave myself this two-wheeled challenge.”

There is still time to donate to Craig’s fundraiser by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-edwards22

The Swan Fund was set up in July 2015 by End of Life Care Facilitator Jules Lewis and in three years has raised almost £18,000. It was launched with a £500 donation which was collected at the funeral of Jules’s own father, Harold, who passed away at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Since then the fund has grown thanks to generous donations from groups and individuals and has paid for many of the improvements which have taken place at RSH and PRH.

Money from the fund has been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan Bereavement Suite; 13 Swan Rooms, providing privacy and dignity for patients at the end of their life; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan Bags and contents for unexpected deaths and much more.

The fund is also support by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan Memory Boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.