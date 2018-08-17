Celebrations continue as Telford charity turns ten

Celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of an independent parent carer forum in Telford and Wrekin are continuing with parties for all.

The PODS (Parents Opening Doors) charity hosted a picnic day at Admaston House, which included guests from Pirates and Princesses, an owl man, quad bikes, a bouncy castle, craft activities, a gaming van, Little Rascals and much more.

And the celebrations will continue next month with an adult-only event at St George’s Cricket Club on Church Street.

PODS is a charity set up to represent parent carers, around service development, and offer support through a Face2Face befriender scheme.

Participation co-ordinator Jayne Stevens said: “We’re doing lots this year to celebrate our tenth anniversary including our picnic which was a huge success. A huge thank you to all of the staff and volunteers for helping to make the day as brilliant as it was.

“We were delighted that the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Raj Mehta, was able to join us to talk to our families and hear about their experiences first hand.

“More than 70 families attended including some new families who we hadn’t met before who wanted to find out more about PODS’ forum and what it can offer.”

The adult event at St George’s Cricket Club, which runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on September 14, is set to feature a live band and DJ as well as a drink and food included in the £5 ticket price.

“We wanted an event where parent carers could let their hair down and enjoy a night with others in the same situation as them, which is why we’ve organised this evening party,” added Jayne.

“The daily stresses and strains of having a child or children with disabilities and additional needs can be extremely tough so it’s important for parent carers to have some time to themselves to enjoy an evening in great company with some fantastic entertainment.

“It’s also a good opportunity for us to reflect on everything we have achieved over the last ten years. We’re proud to have represented and supported so many families through the past decade and also thankful to the Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service for their support which has helped immensely, as well as two Big Lottery grants and our Participation Grant from Department for Education.

“We’re looking forward to the party and hope to see lots of our parent carers there to join our tenth birthday celebrations.”

PODS launched in 2008 with the aim of ensuring parent’s voices could be heard in service design, and over the years it has developed to include wider support for families of children and young people aged up to 25 with disabilities or additional needs.

Among their offerings are the Face2Face befriender scheme, family groups, workshops and social events and the team also represents families on a local and national level to help influence changes in policy, strategy and any relevant reviews or consultations taking place.

The forum continues to host family groups where any family member of a child or young person with any disability or additional need or SEN can be assured of a warm welcome.

Tickets to the adult birthday party costing £5 are available via Eventbrite.