Shrewsbury Model Railway Show to take place this October

Shrewsbury Model Railway Show is set to take place this October with local enthusiasts and those new to the hobby looking forward to the event.

Organised by Chantilly Grey, its the first show of its kind to take place in Shrewsbury in many a year with a variety of layouts in various gauges on display.

Complimenting the layouts will be a number of traders offering a wide choice of stock for modellers or those wanting to get started in the hobby.

The “Whistle Stop” Café will also be on hand to serve refreshments and a selection of breakfast and lunchtime snacks.

Clare Harvey of Chantilly Grey said: “It will be a fabulous day out for all, a number of activities will be available for the young model train fan to entertain and our show guide programme will full of interesting articles and will make for a great read following the event.

“Guests will also get a chance to enter our prize raffle and take part in voting for the ‘best in show’ layout.

“All exhibitors are very accommodating and will be delighted to talk to you about the layouts and also offer advice on building your own.

“We very much look forward to seeing you all there!”

Entry to the show is £4 for adults, £2 for children and under 5’s free.

History of Model Railways

The history of model railways is almost as old as railways themselves. Some of the earliest ‘models’ of locomotives were made as sales promotional tools for the railways, it was only later that they became ‘playthings’.

Early models of the late 1800s and early 1900s were usually made from metal and as many homes did not have electricity at that time they were often powered by steam or clockwork mechanisms.

In the early days of model railways, model trains were relatively expensive and only the wealthy, or at best, the moderately well off could afford them.

Model railways for the masses became more common from the 1920’s with more affordable mass produced models being made available.

A tinplate clockwork layout will be on display at Shrewsbury Model Railway Show courtesy of Mick Woodman, a local model enthusiast. Some of the locomotives that you will see on his display date back to the 1930’s.