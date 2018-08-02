Guided visits to fascinating parklands and tree collections

A series of guided visits to some of the most interesting tree collections in Shropshire, Cheshire and Mid Wales have been organised by an ancient tree and woodland preservation group.

The visits, which are open to members of the public, have been organised by the Shropshire-based Severn Tree Trust.

The first visit will take place on Sunday August 12 when the trust will visit Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, Cheshire.

The 19th century castle gardens boast an impressive arboretum containing rare tree specimens. These include the Antarctic Beech which is said to “have the look of Middle earth about it”.

On Saturday September 8 the trust will visit Oteley Gardens, Ellesmere, which features a large landscape park and 10 acres of Italianate gardens. The estate was first imparked in the Medieval period and was further developed during the 19th century.

A visit to the Royal Forestry Society’s Leighton Redwood Grove and Ackers Arboretum, near Welshpool, Powys, will follow on Saturday October 13.

The site is famous for its unique cathedral-like grove of towering coast redwoods that were planted by the owner of Leighton Hall, John Naylor, in 1857. Charles Ackers, who bought the estate in 1931, was so taken by the redwoods that he planted more. He gifted the woods to the Royal Forestry Society in 1958.

“This is a rare opportunity for the public to visit stunning tree collections in the company of tree experts who are able to unlock the secrets of trees and their history,” said trust spokesman David Martin.

The Shrewsbury-based Severn Tree Trust hosts talks, events and visits throughout the year. It aims to promote a knowledge of trees, visit arboreta and ancient and notable trees and plant trees to strengthen existing woodlands and create new ones.

It carries out work across Shropshire and into Mid Wales. Its members range from amateur enthusiasts to professional people who work with trees or are involved in woodland management

To book a place on any of the visits contact John Tuer on 01952 727642. For further information about the Severn Tree Trust visit www.severntreetrust.com.