Adventurous patient to climb Mount Everest for RJAH

An adventurous patient at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is attempting a series of daunting fundraising challenges – ending with an assault on Mount Everest.

Chris Morris, who lives in Llanfyllin and attends Physiotherapy sessions at the Oswestry-based hospital, will be trekking to the Mount Everest Base Camp in April 2019.

Leading up to his climb, Chris is also taking part in a series of challenges in hope to raise at least £2,000 to be split between the Physiotherapy department and Baschurch Day Unit, where his mum, Patsy Jukes, is a Staff Nurse.

Chris said: “I’ve always wanted to conquer Mount Everest so it seemed fitting to raise money for a local charity at the same time.

“Myself, and many of my family members and friends have all received amazing care from RJAH over the years and it’s fantastic to have such a great hospital on our doorstep.

“I’m fundraising to give something back, whether the money helps the areas maintain their current facilities or contribute to new equipment, and to say thank you for the care I’ve received as a patient.

“Trekking up and down Mount Everest will take 15 days and I’ll reach a total height of approximately 5,500 metres which is roughly four times higher than Snowdon.”

On Saturday 21 July, Chris took part in his first challenge.

“I completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge where I hiked up Snowdon and Cadair Idris in Snowdonia National Park and Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

“I managed to do all three mountains in 9 hours and 49 minutes. I’m really happy I managed to have completed it in less than 12 hours.

“My next challenge is in September, where I’ll be completing the National Three Peaks Challenge where I’ll be climbing Snowdon again, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Ben Nevis in the Grampian Mountains in Scotland.”

Chris is hoping to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in less than 24 hours.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “All our fundraisers help us provide the best possible service and care we can for our patients, and I admire Chris for his efforts.

“I wish him the very best of luck throughout his challenges and can’t thank him enough for choosing to fundraise for RJAH.”

To donate to Chris, you can head to his JustGiving page here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chrismorris0791.