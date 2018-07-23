Shrewsbury Steam Rally’s ‘Have-A-Go’ Day raises £1000

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society, organisers of the Shrewsbury Steam Rally raised over £1000 for charity at their recent ‘Have a Go Day’ event.

The event which was held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury raised money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and The Rural Charity.

Chairman, Edward Goddard said “We would like to thank all our sponsors, and people who helped on the day, making it a most enjoyable occasion and raising valuable funds for two worthy charitable organisations.

The event was a lot of fun, especially for those people who achieved a personal ambition of driving an unusual vehicle. We had a variety of vehicles on the showground ranging from steam traction engines, steam rollers, and vintage lorries to Army vehicles, and tractors. The event was jointly promoted by the teams behind the Shropshire County Show and Shrewsbury Steam Rally.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund said: “I would like to offer our thanks to everyone for this tremendous fundraising achievement. It was a great day out for all the family and we appreciate the contribution to our valuable activities that help so many people.”