Hospital worker to tackle “Three Peaks” charity cycle ride

A Shropshire hospital worker is to ride the equivalent of the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales to raise money to improve end of life care.

Craig Edwards will tackle his “Three Peaks Challenge” by ascending the infamous Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen 10 times in a single day, climbing a total of more than 4,000 metres (13,600ft).

If he completes the task, Craig will, in fact, climb more than the combined heights of Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon.

Craig, who works as Operational Lead for the Rapid Assessment Interface and Discharge (RAID) Team at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will be raising money for the end of life care Swan Fund at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Craig, 54, from Shrewsbury, will be joined on the challenge by his son-in-law Richard Humphries. They aim to tackle the ascents on 13 August.

Craig said: “While at work I saw an appeal on Ward 11 for funds to help them establish a ‘Swan Room’ with better facilities for people nearing the end of their life.

“The team is dedicated to improving the environment for patients and their relatives and their energy and drive rubbed off on me. So I gave myself this two-wheeled challenge which, I have to say, I’m dreading!

“Although I cycle, I am not a climber so this is going to hurt! To rub salt in my wounds my son-in-law, Richard, is going to do it alongside me and he is a natural-born climber.”

Craig is aiming to raise £300 through his challenge and has set up an online donation page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-edwards22

The Swan Fund was set up in July 2015 by End of Life Care Facilitator Jules Lewis and in three years has raised almost £18,000. It was launched with a £500 donation which was collected at the funeral of Jules’s own father, Harold, who passed away at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Since then the fund has grown thanks to generous donations from groups and individuals and has paid for many of the improvements which have taken place at RSH and PRH.

Money from the fund has been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan Bereavement Suite; 13 Swan Rooms, providing privacy and dignity for patients at the end of their life; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan Bags and contents for unexpected deaths and much more.

The fund is also support by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan Memory Boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.