National Trust in Shropshire seeks volunteers to bring Halls’ histories to life

Dudmaston Hall and Benthall Hall, National Trust properties near Bridgnorth and Ironbridge in Shropshire are both looking out for volunteers to help tell stories about these special places to the thousands of visitors that come through the mansions’ doors every year.

Volunteers at Benthall Hall enjoy welcoming visitors to this 500 year old family home and garden on the Ironbridge Gorge. The property is currently looking for people to help welcome visitors onsite, care for the mansion and collections and serve up homemade treats in the charming tea-room.

Barbara Perry, Volunteer Conservation Assistant at Benthall Hall said: ‘I feel like I’m part of a friendly community at Benthall. I really look forward to spending my Tuesdays in this beautiful place, knowing I’m helping to make the property feel relevant and welcoming to today’s visitors. I’m local but hadn’t visited the Hall before I came to volunteer here. It’s a pleasure to learn as you go, by meeting new people and trying new things.”

Never sold and owned by the same family for almost 900 years, Dudmaston Hall is now home to Mark and Elfrida Hamilton Russell. Glimpses into modern family life are visible in the Entrance Hall, bedrooms and library which looks out onto the stunning formal garden and pool.

Dudmaston is home to one of the most important private collections of Modern art in Britain. Room guides have the opportunity to introduce visitors to works by Moore, Matisse and Hepworth, among many other well-known artists.

Alexa Buffey, Senior House Steward at Dudmaston said: “As a conservation charity, volunteers play a vital role in delivering the National Trust’s ambition of making special places accessible for ever, for everyone. It isn’t about being an expert in historical facts or being clued up on our works of art. It’s about being a friendly face, offering a small anecdote and engaging our visitors in stories about Dudmaston and the work we do to care for them.”

For those interested in finding out more about room guiding, Dudmaston is holding two open days on Monday 23 and Wednesday 25 July. Drop in 1-4pm, meet the team and get a feel for the property. Admission is free for those interested in volunteering. To apply for volunteering positions at Dudmaston and Benthall Hall visit myvolunteering.nationaltrust.org.uk