Motorcyclists’ tour for dementia charity coming to Telford

A motorcycle tour for a leading dementia charity is coming to Telford in July.

Stuart Morrissey who is better known as The Madrider1961 has teamed up with four other bikers and one non-biker to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. The Madrider1961 has over the years raised £78k for UK based charities on his 125cc Motorcycle rides all over the UK since 2004.

This ride will take place between 4th July and 7th July 2018. The ride will start and finish in Plymouth but involve travelling to Wales also and the Midlands with stops at Exeter, Newport, Cardiff, Colwyn Bay, Mold, Telford, Bristol and then ending back at GTs Motorcycles, Plymouth.

The crew of bikers will be The Madrider1961, Ron, Ian, Norma and Steve, with Martin driving their support vehicle which has been kindly donated by AVIS Rentals, Plymouth. The team will be accompanied by set of teddy bears, marking them out from other motorcyclists on the road.

Stuart and his fellow riders will be visiting Alzheimer’s Society offices across the country and this includes the Telford office on July 6. They will be speaking with Dementia Advisers and hearing about the work that takes place to support people affected by dementia across the country.

Stuart said: “All the crew can relate to having a family member who is, or has been, affected by dementia, and are very aware that this terrible illness affects so many. We wish to do our part and raise as much money as possible doing what they we do best, riding our motorbikes.”

“We really want to raise as much money as we can for Alzheimer’s Society to help fund more research into the disease, so that hopefully in the future, someone else’s family won’t have to go through what we are.”

The NHS estimates that there are 4,822 people over-65 living with dementia in Shropshire. Across the UK there are 850,000 people living with dementia.

Emma Butler, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Shropshire and Telford said:

“We are extremely grateful to Madrider2916 and his fellow riders for taking on this challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. We’re facing an incredible challenge: one person every three minutes develops dementia and there is no cure. We’re here to change that but we need more people like this group to unite with us as we take on dementia together.”

To donate to the team and follow their journey, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/billybikerbear.