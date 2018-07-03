Co-op visits Telford parkrun to encourage healthier and happier lifestyles

Telford parkrun had a special treat during last Saturday’s event as Co-op, the local community retailer, handed out free recipe boxes containing healthy Co-op food products.

Last week 503 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 45 were first timers and 86 recorded new Personal Bests.

In addition, every parkrunner and all volunteers received recipe advice and food inspiration in a bid to create a healthier and happier community through physical activity, food and lifestyle.

Co-op Food is the first retail supporter of parkrun UK, which supports volunteers in more than 520 communities around the country to coordinate free, timed, 5k events for runners and walkers every Saturday morning.

Over the coming months the Co-op team will be visiting parkrun’s across the UK to promote #HealthySwaps, a campaign to get as many people as possible to make a small change to their everyday lifestyle choices.

Co-op and parkrun share many of the same values and in particular their commitment to their communities and a passion for great quality, healthier food. With more than 2,500 food stores across the UK, Co-op sit at the heart of the community – just like parkrun.