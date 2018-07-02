Shropshire man takes on Wrekin challenge for second year in aid of charity

A Shropshire man is on a mission to tackle the Wrekin a minimum of three times an evening for charity.

Lex Boycott from Telford started his challenge on 4th June and is set to continue every night for the next two months until 2 September.

This is the second year that Lex is carrying out this particular challenge, although he says 2018’s challenge will be longer and more enduring than last year with an additional four weeks added to hopefully double both the money raised and the overall steps.

The challenge equates to climbing Snowdon each day and Everest each week.

In 2017 Lex saw 250 ascents recorded, without missing a day which totalled 1,477,016 steps by the end of the challenge.

£1,132 was raised last year to help Macmillan Cancer Support, UK Cancer Research and the Respiratory Ward 9 at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Daily updates were posted at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wrekinchallenge

This year he’s hoping to break the two million steps barrier and 300 ascents and hopes to raise £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Speaking of the challenge Lex said: “I would like to finish on a 12 x 12 marathon (12 ascents in under 12 hours) on either the Saturday or Sunday. An idea born by the stunning Lena Eastment who successfully completed the challenge last year to raise money.

“Without people doing events, running marathons, climbing mountains Macmillan wouldn’t exist. Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and secure. Your details are safe and once you donate, they’ll send your money directly to the charity.”

To donate and see the latest updates visit Lex’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wrekin2018.