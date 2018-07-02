Housing trust prepares for oar-some boat race

A team from The Wrekin Housing Trust will be making waves at a charity boat race on the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

The team – called the Wrekin Warri-oars, will take part in the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival (Sat 7th-Sun 8th July), which will raise funds for the hospice. The Severn Hospice provides specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

Participating teams need to raise at least £1,000 in sponsorship and the Wrekin Warri-oars have already been flexing their muscles in a bid to raise the cash.

Dave Lewis, who is organising the team, said: “We are doing lots of fundraising – we did an all-day car wash, which raised £200, and we are also doing a World Cup sweepstake and a dress down day to raise even more money. We have to raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship, but whatever we raise will be matched by The Wrekin Housing Trust, so I’m sure we will get to our target soon.”

The team, who are all dressing up as Bob The Builder, is made up of 20 people from The Trust, which includes 16 people rowing, one person on the drum and then three people in reserve. Over the weekend 30 teams will battle it out as they race 40ft dragon boats along the River Severn between the Shrewsbury School Boat Club and Pengwern Boat Club. The Wrekin Warri-oars will be competing on Saturday 7th July.

Dave, who works at the Trust in its Continuous Improvement department, said the team were keen to raise funds for Severn Hospice. “This is our first time doing the dragon boat race, so we are a novice team but we are feeling enthusiastic and positive that we will do well,” he said. “We wanted to raise money for a good cause and Severn Hospice is a fantastic charity, and one that members have supported previously in the past.

“We are expecting it to be lots of fun, and there to be some friendly competition with the other businesses and groups that are taking part. Also, it’s a wonderful team building exercise with senior managers taking part as well – it’s a great way to get us all together.”

To sponsor the team go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wrekinwarri-oars