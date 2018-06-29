Family-friendly proms event to support Telford charity

The organisers of a classical music event in Shropshire have thrown their weight behind a Telford-based charity which supports parents coping with depression, isolation and other difficulties.

Esther Wright, director of Fizz Festivals Ltd, has named Homestart the official charity partner for this year’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park event.

It will be the only charity to have a presence at the proms which will be held at Newport’s Chetwynd Deer Park on September 8.

Ms Wright said: “We are absolutely delighted to have teamed up with Homestart. The work they do to support parents and children in the area is fantastic and with Proms and Prosecco in the Park being such a family-friendly event, it’s the perfect fit.”

Volunteers from the charity will have a stand at the event and will be raising funds to support the organisation’s work.

Julia Allison from Homestart, said: “We’re really grateful to Esther and Proms and Prosecco in the Park for supporting Homestart and we are very much looking forward to attending the event.

“Opportunities to promote the charity at events such as these are extremely important to us. It enables us to raise our profile and spread awareness of the great work undertaken by our volunteers.”

Homestart supports parents with children under the age of five as they face difficulties and challenges in their lives such as bereavement, isolation, illness, disability, relationship breakdown or domestic violence.

The charity recruits and trains volunteers to visit families at home providing emotional and practical support.

Proms and Prosecco in the Park is in its second year and it’s planned as the event grows year on year it will be able to support other charities across the region.

Ms Wright added: “The proms event is a unique event welcoming people of all ages from children and their parents to grandparents so I’m sure there will be scope to partner up with lots of great organisations in the future.

“It’s a very inclusive event and there will be something for everyone to enjoy including music and performances from a range of British classical artists and musicians; a tasty range of food and drinks from ice cream to prosecco and a fabulous array of children’s activities.

“We will have street entertainers, a juggling unicyclist, face painting. Flat Stan from Immediate Medical Care will be there to give children a chance to learn lifesaving skills and we will also be joined by Outback 2 Basics who will be providing a range of bushcraft and den building activities for youngsters to try.

“Those attending the proms are welcome to bring their own picnics and drinks making it a really affordable day out for families. It should be another fabulous event and we can’t wait for September to roll around.”

Headlining this year is Downton Abbey songstress Mary-Jess Leaverland, winner of the Chinese ‘X-Factor’. She will be joined by acclaimed tenor Jack Foley and adding a real edge to this year’s line-up is String Infusion, an all-female string quartet known for their acoustic and electric string performances in pop/rock/classical crossover style.

A range of talented local performers will also take to the stage including the renowned Newport Male Voice Choir and A Choired Taste from Market Drayton.

Gates will open at 2pm with music for all the family playing from 3pm until 9pm.

Early bird tickets are available until end of June.